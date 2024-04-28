Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $191.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKG. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.57.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

