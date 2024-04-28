StockNews.com Upgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPG. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.2 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

