Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $818.75 million, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.62. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 210,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

