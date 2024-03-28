Well Done LLC Invests $220,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.40. The stock had a trading volume of 908,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.09. The company has a market capitalization of $448.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.82 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.