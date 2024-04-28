Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $245.45 on Wednesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

