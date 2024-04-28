Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.50.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 109.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Cadence Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cadence Bank by 12.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.