Barclays Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $65.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

