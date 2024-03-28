Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

MUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.65. 918,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

