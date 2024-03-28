Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,627 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 429,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.