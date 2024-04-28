American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 227.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

