Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 23,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,805.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,325 shares of company stock valued at $269,318. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 298,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

