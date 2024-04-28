Evercore ISI Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $255.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $240.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,920 shares of company stock valued at $45,804,652. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 335,338 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

