Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.66% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 937,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 799,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 201,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TYA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.