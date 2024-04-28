Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

GSBC opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $618.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

