Professional Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. 554,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,784. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

