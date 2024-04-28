The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 6,817,430 shares of company stock worth $191,540,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,321 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,925,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55,885.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

