ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 2.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after purchasing an additional 684,060 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,573,000. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 436,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 79,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $77.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.