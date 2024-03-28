Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMOFree Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF makes up 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.77% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDMO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 15,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,274. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.