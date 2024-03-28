Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF makes up 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.77% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of IDMO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 15,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,274. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

