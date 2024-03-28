iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Increased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,142 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,679,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 264.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.72. 2,451,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,703. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

