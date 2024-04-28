ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,897,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 1,731,521 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,962,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 945.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 118,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

RNW opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.91.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

