Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,259 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $80.16. 79,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.