Syon Capital LLC Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

