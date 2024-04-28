Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TX. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ternium by 63.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Ternium stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

