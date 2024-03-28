Insider Buying: MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Acquires 10,300 Shares of Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Warburton acquired 10,300 shares of MA Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.85 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,996.20 ($32,677.25).
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.48.
MA Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.
MA Financial Group Company Profile
MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MA Financial Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.