HSBC Trims NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price to $126.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 68.09%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
