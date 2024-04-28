Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNED. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 4.1 %

BNED opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

