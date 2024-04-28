Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 1,747 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00.

Symbotic Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $40.19 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

