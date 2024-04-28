Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:CALX opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Calix by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calix by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

