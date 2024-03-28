IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.38 and its 200-day moving average is $429.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.68 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

