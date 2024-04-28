Syon Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $211,257,000 after purchasing an additional 995,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

