ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ePlus were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 4,840.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,376,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Up 0.5 %

ePlus stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $509.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Stories

