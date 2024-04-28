State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,331 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,302,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,239,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 698,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $343.90 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.45 and a 200-day moving average of $320.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

