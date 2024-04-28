1,134 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $217.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

