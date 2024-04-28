State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,601 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

