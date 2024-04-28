Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after acquiring an additional 107,816 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $193.33 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.29 and a 200-day moving average of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.73.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total value of $658,269.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

