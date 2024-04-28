Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Westlake by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Westlake by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Westlake by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. Westlake’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

