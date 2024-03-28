South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

South Star Battery Metals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. South Star Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

