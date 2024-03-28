Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

Ouster Trading Up 19.1 %

OUST traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 3,516,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,298. Ouster has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 99.12% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

