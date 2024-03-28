Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.48. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $711.67 million during the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also

