Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 37.3% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $480.95. The company had a trading volume of 917,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.29 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $384.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

