Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.61.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.06 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$485.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.