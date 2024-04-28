Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Cirata has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.
About Cirata
