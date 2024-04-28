FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at $395,736,670.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

