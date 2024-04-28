On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get ON alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Price Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.