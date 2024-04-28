Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXN. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.25. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

