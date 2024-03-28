Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 3% After Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 11,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 135,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Specifically, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,658. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $745.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
