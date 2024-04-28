Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.