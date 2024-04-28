Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT at $50.33

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,260,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,241,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.