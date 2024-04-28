National Bankshares Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MI.UN. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.98.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
