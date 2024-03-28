Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $360,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $54.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

